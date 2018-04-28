True Pundit

House Intelligence Committee’s Final Report Finds No Trump-Russia Collusion

A report authored by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee was released on Friday, declaring that the panel found “no evidence” of collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

The report, heavily redacted to prevent the release of classified information, is the culmination of a year-long investigation into charges that Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with the Russians to influence the election.

The 253-page report says the committee “found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government.” Democrats objected to the release of the report.

In a post on Twitter just moments after its release, President Trump praised the findings of the committee’s report. – READ MORE

