GENERATION SNOWFLAKE: Yale College braces for expected influx of student ’emotional support animals’

Students are not allowed to live with pets in dorms at Yale College — unless the pet happens to be an “emotional support animal.”

Emotional support animals are allowable under University Policy 4400 on “a case-by-case basis in a reasonable accommodation for a documented disability.”

Last year, there was only one registered support animal on Yale’s campus, a kitten named Sawa, the Yale Daily News reported. There are currently 14 emotional support animals at Yale College, the liberal arts undergraduate campus for Yale University.

And that figure is expected to grow, said Sarah Chang, associate director of the Resource Office on Disabilities.

“If what has played out at other schools is true, then yes, [there will be] a lot more,” Chang told the student newspaper. “I do think we’re going to see a large increase in numbers, definitely.”

In anticipation of the increase, all members of the Class of 2021 were asked in their first year if they are OK with sharing a suite with a student who has an emotional support animal or a service animal.

The definition of an emotional support animal is a wide one, and they require no special training, the report states. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1