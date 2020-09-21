WATCH: CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell says ‘mostly peaceful’ protests caused $1B to $2B in damage from looting and arson

Many members of the mainstream media have made sure to paint nationwide protests as “peaceful” in recent months– and “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell demonstrated how far they’re willing to go on Wednesday night.

Axios reported earlier in the day that damage caused by “riots and civil disorders” from May 26 through June 8 would cost insurance companies between $1-2 billion.

“The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history,” Axios reported.

FLOYD PROTESTS: Damage from looting and arson amid mostly peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd will cost $1-2 billion in claims, according to the Insurance Information Institute. pic.twitter.com/uaNPwwnUEQ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 16, 2020

When O’Donnell reported the overwhelming figure, she made sure to insist the protests were mostly peaceful.

"The protests in late spring were mostly peaceful, but damage from looting and arson will cost $1 to $2 billion in claims. That's according to the Insurance Information Institute. And that would eclipse the previous high, the 1992 riots that followed the acquittal of four officers in the beating of Rodney King," O'Donnell told viewers.

