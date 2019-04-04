Texas neighborhood flooded with Coca-Cola after spill at nearby soda facility

A neighborhood in El Paso, Texas, is being forced to clean up a sticky-sweet mess after a local Coca-Cola facility accidentally flooded the streets with soda.

The spill, which took place on Tuesday night, is said to have affected several blocks just south of the facility, and even seeped into homeowners’ yards and properties, KFOX 14reported.

Footage shared by the outlet on Wednesday also shows a worker rescuing a bird trapped in the sludge.

An employee with the city told KOAA that crews had contained the soda, though it was Coca-Cola's job to remove the sludge.