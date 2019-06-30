93-year-old Holocaust survivor wants AOC out of congress, given ‘Nobel Prize in stupidity’ for concentration camp comments

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and her friends in the media, are quintupling down on comparing American detention facilities to concentration camps, a survivor of the real concentration camps in Nazi Germany is livid, and speaking out.

Ed Mosberg is 93 years old, and is one of the few people still alive who survived the Nazi camps. He lives in Morris Plains, NJ, and he spoke to the New York Post about the freshman congresswoman’s comments.

“She should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred and stupidity,” he said to the paper. “The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.”

(…)

“”She should be taught a lesson,” he said. “If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.”

He explained what it was she turned down and considered a plot. “I can show her where they killed my mother, my grandparents and cousins so she understands this,” he told the Post. “I will bring her to the place where they give my wife’s mother injections to the heart and put her on the fire.” – READ MORE