Ocasio-Cortez Hits Trump For Chant At Rally. Trump Campaign Wrecks Her.

he Trump campaign blasted socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday over her hypocrisy for calling out President Donald Trump over a chant that broke out at his rally in North Carolina after she had refused to denounce a recent terrorist attack against an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility where the attacker left behind a manifesto that seemed to echo her deeply misleading rhetoric that immigrant detention facilities are akin to “concentration camps.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “His rhetoric is endangering lots of people, this is not just about threats to individual members of Congress, but it is about creating a volatile environment in this country through violent rhetoric that puts anyone like Ilhan … in danger” pic.twitter.com/0GngFvAPaG — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 18, 2019

The Trump campaign responded in a tweet, writing: “Rep. @AOC spent weeks comparing Americans in ICE uniforms to Nazi concentration camp guards, and then Antifa carried out a terrorist attack against ICE. She refuses to condemn the attack.”

Ocasio-Cortez was pressed on Monday about whether she thinks her rhetoric could potentially have contributed to the terrorist attack on the ICE facility — where the attacker was heavily armed and threw bombs at the building — and she refused to respond.