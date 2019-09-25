MAXINE WATERS: Dems will ‘move very quickly’ on impeachment (VIDEO)

Congressman Maxine Waters thinks impeachment will “move very quickly,” now “people are tending to believe there’s a lot to this” recent controversy with Ukraine, and allegations Trump pushed for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son’s business deals in the country.

After months of resisting calls to impeach Trump for unfounded allegations of collusion with Russia in 2016, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans Tuesday to launch formal impeachment proceedings and Waters is delighted.

“He went over the line. It’s like a thousand nicks and he’s finally stepped into a situation with the whistleblower where people are tending to believe there’s a lot to this. And so, the speaker has moved very decisively and she now knows she has the support of most of the caucus and she has formalized the impeachment inquiry, and I support that,” Waters told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday.

Waters chairs the House Financial Services Committee, one of six that are expected to contribute investigative materials from ongoing inquiries to draft articles of impeachment for the House Judiciary Committee to consider in the near future, according to the California congresswoman. – READ MORE