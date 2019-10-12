WATCH: Jane Fonda Arrested at Climate Change Protest

Actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda was arrested on Friday during a protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building after moving to the area to facilitate her protests.

Fonda was detained along with 16 others for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” according to Capitol Police Department spokesperson Eva Malecki.

Multiple protesters, including Jane Fonda, arrested on the steps of the Capitol building, where they were demanding action on climate change. https://t.co/rAq8Xwi5fE pic.twitter.com/lIcxYeGd5Z — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019

Fonda was demonstrating over climate change with a group calling itself Oil Change International. “I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote on Thursday.

"I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore — and even worse — empower — the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We cannot continue to stand for this," Fonda added.