AOC Could Be Headed for a Big Surprise in November

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not appear on the Working Families Party ballot in November after the far-left radical organization failed to collect enough signatures to make AOC their official candidate

The incumbent’s challenger, former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, filed a motion to have Ocasio-Cortez removed from the ballot line of the WFP and a Queens judge agreed.

New York Post: Queens Supreme Court Judge Phillip Hom ordered the Board of Elections to remove the congresswoman, who goes by her initials AOC on social media, from the WFP line after hearing a legal challenge filed by her Democratic Party primary opponent, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

Hom said a review of the WFP’s petition filed for AOC found that it “contained less than the required number of signatures of enrolled party members necessary for party designation.”

In New York, in addition to Republicans and Democrats, there are several minor parties on the ballot. Most of those parties choose either the Republican or Democratic candidate to run on their ballot line, depending on their ideology. The Working Families Party still supports AOC, despite the paperwork snafu. – READ MORE

