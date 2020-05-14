Trump Suggests Dems Want to Keep the US Economy Shutdown ‘for Election Reasons’

President Donald Trump is sharing why he believes Democratic governors are not reopening their economies as quickly as he would like them to.

Trump met with governors on Wednesday to discuss coronavirus response efforts. While he acknowledged some states are not ready to open, he claimed some are waiting for the wrong reasons.

“Some governors and some perhaps partisans maybe for election reasons don’t want to have their states open,” Trump said.

He added, “And then some shouldn’t open them quite yet. They’re not ready, they went through a lot and they’re not quite ready.” – READ MORE

