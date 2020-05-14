Maxine Waters slips up, admits Democrats don’t want businesses ‘opened back up’

In her latest deranged attempt to attack President Donald Trump and his supporters, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) slipped up and accidentally admitted that she and her fellow Democrats don’t actually want businesses to be “opened back up.” This confirms what many of us have known to be true all along: Democrats are willing to see our country fail just in the hopes that it will get Trump removed from office come November.

While appearing on Spectrum News 1’s “Inside the Issues,” Waters began her rant by saying that Trump and lockdown protesters should be ashamed of themselves for trying to get their states reopened.

“You know our governors are under great stress,” she said, according to Breitbart News. “The protests that have been organized, the protests trying to intimidate our governors to open up everything are protests where the people participating in that should be ashamed of themselves. They should not be encouraged in any way. They should not be encouraged from the top leadership of this country to go out and do that.”

“I know the pressure is on. I know that you’re trying to hold the line. I want you to hold the line. I don’t want to see these establishments opened back up. I want the federal government to join with the cities and the states to support these families in every way that we can. I do want a moratorium on rent evictions. I have a huge bill. I have a $100 billion bill to pay the landlords. We don’t want them to risk their properties, many of them have bought a small number of units, ten units, four units as retirement property. I know that they need to pay their mortgages. I am going to absolutely see to it that they are reimbursed, that they are paid for the moratorium on evictions on their apartments .” – READ MORE

