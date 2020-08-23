AOC claims that felons not being allowed to vote is ‘legacy’ of slavery

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has claimed that the prevention of felons being able to vote is a “legacy” of slavery in America.

Ocasio-Cortez believes that felon disenfranchisement, a system perpetuated by 48 states that prevents convicted felons from having the right to vote, is grossly unjust. On an Instagram livestream, the freshman congresswoman rattled off a number of reasons why someone may not be eligible to vote in national elections in the United States.

“Maybe you’re not of voting age yet, maybe you aren’t a U.S. citizen,” Ocasio-Cortez posited. “Maybe you live in a state that upholds the structures, the inherited structures of slavery, and disenfranchises people who have been trapped in our system of mass incarceration either now or in the past.”

Whilst this may sound like complete crazy talk to ordinary citizens, it is not only Ocasio-Cortez who is in favor of convicted, violent felons being given the chance to decide who runs this beautiful country. Only last year, both Senator Bernie Sanders and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that they were open to allowing the Boston marathon bomber the chance to vote in prison! – READ MORE

