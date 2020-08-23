Maine Governor Orders Restaurant Staff To Wear COVID-Visors Like Dog-Cones

The Governor of Maine has ordered restaurant staff to wear anti-COVID visors upside down so they resemble dog cones in order to direct breath upwards.

Governor Janet Mills’ decree states that “front-of-house staff in restaurants who choose to wear face shields must now wear them upside down so that they are attached at the collar instead of the forehead, so that their breath is directed up, not down,” reports Maine Public Radio.

Gov Janet Mills says – servers must now wear face shields upside down so that their breath is directed up, not down. Yes she wants you to wear a dog cone… peak insanity. I wish this was a joke.. its real 😆 #facecovering #faceshield pic.twitter.com/cnyojzTd3c — Dr Sherri Tenpenny (@BusyDrT) August 19, 2020

Given that air conditioning units can facilitate the spread of coronavirus, Mills’ order looks like another ridiculous and pointless measure.

"As a symbol of submission, forcing us to obliterate our individuality by wearing masks was not explicit enough," writes Dave Blount. "So they pushed the envelope even further. No one can miss the significance of making people wear dog cones."

