All Federal Buildings in Portland Evacuated Amid Car Bomb Threat

On Friday, federal authorities evacuated all federal buildings in Portland after reports of a car bomb threat. The FBI is investigating the threat.

“The FBI is aware of recent reporting regarding threats made against federal buildings in Portland,” the FBI’s Portland field office said in a statement. “We are investigating to determine the credibility of the threat, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to share information.”

The Bankruptcy Court cited a “threat of violence in the area” as the reason for its shutdown, The Oregonian reported. A source with knowledge of the situation told the paper that federal authorities received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building. It remains unclear if the threat involved a specific building.

The source also told The Oregonian that the Standard Insurance and Standard Plaza buildings had been evacuated on Friday morning. – READ MORE

