Alyssa Milano Says Her ‘Life Would Be Completely Lacking’ If Not For Her Abortions

Alyssa Milano proudly boasted that the two abortions she obtained in 1993 helped to make her life the way it is today.

According to Yahoo News, the former “Charmed” actress and noted feminist activist revealed in the latest of her podcast “Sorry Not Sorry” that she had two abortions in her early twenties when her relationship with her boyfriend went south.

“In 1993, I had two abortions,” Milano said. “I was in love for the first time in the breathless way you can only be in love when you are young. It was huge — overwhelming even. It filled every part of living. It was a joyful and exciting and powerful time in my life.”

(…)

"I would not have my children — my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind an inquisitive children — who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them," she continued. "Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys. I would never had been free to be myself — and that's what this fight is all about: freedom."