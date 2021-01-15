CNN’s Jake Tapper blasted for questioning disabled veteran GOP rep’s patriotism for opposing impeachment

CNN anchor Jake Tapper faced intense backlash Wednesday for questioning the patriotism of Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., an Army veteran and double amputee, after Mast opposed President Trump‘s impeachment.

GOP lawmakers in the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted against Trump’s second impeachment over his conduct surrounding last week’s riot on Capitol Hill, though ten Republicans did join Democrats to support a resolution of impeachment.

Tapper, who has become one of the most outspoken anti-Trump personalities on the liberal network, slammed Republicans who didn’t back impeachment, suggesting they belong to the “QAnon caucus.”

He then singled out Mast, who lost both legs in 2010 after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan, over the lawmaker’s argument against impeaching Trump. At the same time, Tapper invoked the Republican’s military service.

Jake Tapper: “Congressman Brian Mast… who lost his legs by the way fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know — about his commitment to it here in the United States” pic.twitter.com/GidrZHUzOe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

“Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida — who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know … about his commitment to it here in the United States,” Tapper told a panel before rebutting Mast’s comments. – READ MORE

