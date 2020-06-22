AOC Boasts That Trump’s Tulsa Turnout Was Sabotaged By ‘Zoomers’ Who Got ‘Fake Ticket Reservations’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist from New York, took glee in the reported low turnout at President Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, saying “teens on TikTok” reserved thousands of tickets — and then didn’t show up.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” she wrote in response to a Twitter message by Trump 2020 Campaign chief Brad Parscale.

“Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC also thanked fans and “stans” of KPop,  a genre of music popular in South Korea. “KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too,” the congresswoman wrote. – READ MORE

