Teens who vandalized St. Patrick’s Cathedral amid George Floyd protests are arrested, police say

Two teenagers caught on video spray-painting the side of St. Patrick’s Cathedral during recent unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd were arrested.

Anaya Diaz, 18, of suburban Westchester County, and a 17-year-old girl whose name was withheld by New York City police, were charged Thursday with criminal mischief and making graffiti.

Police said the pair spray-painted the words, “F–k”, “BLM” — for Black Lives Matter — “NYPDK” and “No justice no peace” on the walls of the iconic cathedral in late May.

“Reward up to $2500. Seen them?” NYPD Crime Stoppers tweeted before the suspects were arrested this week. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --