Antifa protesters tried to crash Sturgis motorcycle festival. It did not end well for them (VIDEO)

Video taken from the incident shows a handful of Antifa demonstrators, of course with their faces covered, enter the rally. Police quickly surround the Antifa protesters as thousands of bikers scream at them to leave their event.

After some of the bikers and Antifa protesters exchange several shoves, one of the Antifa protesters is taken to the ground by law enforcement. Sturgis police then arrest that protester and lead him out of the crowd in handcuffs. Tensions, however, continued to escalate and police quickly forced the Antifa protesters out of the rally. – READ MORE

