Pandemic analyst finds herd immunity could be slowing COVID spread — yet Dr. Fauci still warns against it

There are over 5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The actual number could be much higher when including Americans who have not been diagnosed or who were asymptomatic. Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said the medical community might have underestimated the number of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

A pandemic analyst contends that all of those positive cases could be enabling herd immunity that could be slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in the southern United States.

Pandemic analyst Trevor Bedford from the University of Washington believes these states are having their coronavirus cases drop because the “population immunity may be contributing to curbing COVID-19 in Florida, Arizona and Texas, where recent surges have resulted in substantial epidemics.”

In a thread of 16 tweets, Bedford presented a case that these states had achieved herd immunity and that the coronavirus wasn’t finding people who weren’t previously exposed to the respiratory disease.

“Thus, I believe the substantial epidemics in Arizona, Florida and Texas will leave enough immunity to assist in keeping COVID-19 controlled,” Bedford wrote. However, he cautioned that “this level of immunity is not compatible with a full return to societal behavior as existed before the pandemic.”

He stated that “societal behavior has dramatically reduced” the transmission rate through “social distancing, mask wearing, etc.” Bedford believes that societal behavior and precautions could mean that “we don’t need as much immunity to impact spread.” – READ MORE

