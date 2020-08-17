Twitter Allows Misinformation About ‘Locked’ Mailboxes to Go Viral

Twitter has allowed the conspiracy theory that Post Office mailboxes are being “locked” to prevent Americans mailing in their ballots to spread unchecked on the platform, despite intensifying censorship of conservatives, including President Donald Trump, on dubious grounds of “misinformation” over the past few months.

Former NBA star and vocal leftist Rex Chapman posted a picture earlier today of locked USPS mailboxes in Burbank, California, insinuating that the boxes had been locked recently, calling it a “disgrace and immediate threat to American democracy.”

Chapman also tagged Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), urging the Senate Majority Leader to take action.

As conservative Twitter users quickly pointed out, the picture Chapman posted was from 2016, when USPS boxes in Burbank were locked due to a surge of thefts.

Despite being called out for his error, Chapman has yet to delete his tweet or issue a clarification. The original tweet has currently accumulated nearly 20,000 retweets and over 39,000 likes. – READ MORE

