Antifa Plots Acid Attack At DC Free Speech Rally

left-wing agitator using the artwork and a pseudonym associated with a Rolling Stone and Playboy journalist has made serious threats to use muriatic acid for attacks conservatives at the upcoming Demand Free Speech rally on July 6 in Washington DC, according to Big League Politics.

“I just want to toss as many balloons of Muriatic acid in the faces as many Proud Boys I can ,” wrote the user “POUND ON YOUR BOY” on a popular right-wing Telegram channel, prompting event co-organizer Enrique Tarrio to contact the FBI and DHS, who will now assist with security at the event.

“I just want to blind as many of you cock suckers are possible ,” said the user, adding “We already have the Muriatic acid, wax, and balloons.”

(…)

“It starts with milk shakes, then it escalates to what happened to Andy Ngo” said Tarrio – referring to the conservative journalist who was brutally attacked during a demonstration in Portland, Oregon last weekend. “and now they’re threatening us with acid attacks,” Tarrio continued. “All because we want to defend free speech in Washington, D.C.” – READ MORE