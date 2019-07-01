Buttigieg staffer hopes for urine attack on GOP congressman

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is calling out a staffer in Democrat presidential contender Pete Buttigieg’s campaign who wants to see him soaked in urine.

Gaetz was doused with a cold beverage in Pensacola, Florida in June, allegedly by a woman who ran against him in 2016 – Amanda Leigh Kondrat’yev. Kondrat’yey was arrested and charged with battery, WEAR reports.

The stunt follows similar attacks by liberal activists in Great Britain, where a trend of tossing milkshakes has escalated in recent weeks. Now, American activists are copying the concept, though Buttigieg staffer Samantha Lillian Elaine Pollara suggest Sunday that they take it to a whole new, disgusting level. – READ MORE