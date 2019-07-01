De Blasio: Medicare for All Should Cover Gender Reassignment Surgery (VIDEO)

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said Medicare for All should cover gender reassignment surgeries on Sunday.

“Absolutely. We have to respect everyone’s medical needs,” de Blasio said at New York City’s pride parade, when asked if the procedure should be covered in a Medicare for All system, according to comments reported by the Daily Caller. “If someone needs a surgery to be full and to live their life fully — the idea is a health care system that actually serves everyone to the fullest, not a health care system that rations and causes people to struggle to get just a little health care.”

.⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩ tells me gender reassignment surgery should be paid for by Medicare for All #NYCPrideMarch pic.twitter.com/7fC2NbQm9A — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) June 30, 2019

Last week, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro said his health care plan would publicly fund abortions and argued for helping transgender individuals access abortion.


