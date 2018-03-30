Anti-Trump media melts down over Dr. Ronny Jackson because he dared to give POTUS clean bill of health

Anti-Trump members of the mainstream media will do whatever it takes to bash the president, even if it means targeting a highly qualified doctor with misleading rhetoric.

Dr. Ronny Jackson was appointed by President Obama, served in Iraq, is a highly trained Navy admiral and even on faculty at a Harvard-affiliated hospital. But media members apparently blasted his looming nomination to head Veterans Affairs simply because he dared to give President Trump a clean bill of health.

The BBC tweeted that Trump picked his doctor to replace fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, promoting Donald Trump Jr. to defend his father’s choice.

“You mean ADMIRAL Ronny Jackson who BTW was also Obama’s doctor? Just so we are clear and eliminate any of what your conveniently misleading headline suggests,” the president’s oldest son tweeted.

The Hill’s health care columnist compared Jackson’s appointment to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s being replaced with an Uber driver. MSNBC’s Peter Alexander went out of his way to say Jackson had “no real experience heading a sprawling and problem-filled bureaucracy like the VA.”

Many headlines regarding Jackson’s nomination simply referred to him as Trump’s doctor and completely ignored his qualifications. MSN wrote, “VA secretary to resign, Trump to nominate personal physician,” while Reuters wrote, “Shulkin to resign and President Trump will nominate his personal physician.” – READ MORE

