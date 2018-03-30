Actor Attacks Laura Ingraham: ‘You Filthy Pig. You Dog-Faced Animal. You F***in Pig’ (VIDEO)

On Thursday, leftist actor Michael Rapaport viciously attacked Fox News host Laura Ingraham as other celebrities joined in on far-left activist David Hogg’s boycott and attacks on Ingraham.

.@MichaelRapaport blasts Laura Ingraham over David Hogg tweet “You filthy pig. You dog-faced animal”https://t.co/b6yt0l6ho2 pic.twitter.com/0BpGfYkOfA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 29, 2018

Rapaport, who was previously suspended from Twitter for attacking Ingraham, touched on what led to his last suspension, saying, “This is the same Laura Ingraham who just a few weeks ago said that LeBron James and Kevin Durant and these athletes should just shut up and dribble. And then I said, infamously, that you should shut up and dribble these nuts. Remember her?” – READ MORE

