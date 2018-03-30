True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Actor Attacks Laura Ingraham: ‘You Filthy Pig. You Dog-Faced Animal. You F***in Pig’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday, leftist actor Michael Rapaport viciously attacked Fox News host Laura Ingraham as other celebrities joined in on far-left activist David Hogg’s boycott and attacks on Ingraham.

Rapaport, who was previously suspended from Twitter for attacking Ingraham, touched on what led to his last suspension, saying, “This is the same Laura Ingraham who just a few weeks ago said that LeBron James and Kevin Durant and these athletes should just shut up and dribble. And then I said, infamously, that you should shut up and dribble these nuts. Remember her?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Actor Attacks Laura Ingraham: 'You Filthy Pig. You Dog-Faced Animal. You F***in Pig.'
WATCH: Actor Attacks Laura Ingraham: 'You Filthy Pig. You Dog-Faced Animal. You F***in Pig.'

On Thursday, leftist actor Michael Rapaport viciously attacked Fox News host Laura Ingraham as other celebrities joined in on far-left activist David Hogg's boycott and attacks on Ingraham.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: