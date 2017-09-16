Anti-Israel ties causing problems for Democratic candidates

Democratic candidates and allied activists are causing new headaches for the party with their embrace of the anti-Israel movement known as BDS.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions push calls for boycotting certain Israeli companies and products and related events, as part of a pressure campaign to stop Israel from “colonizing Palestinian land” and “discriminating against Palestinian citizens of Israel.”

While it has grown in popularity on American campuses and among celebrities, Democratic candidates are finding that BDS is not necessarily good politics.

Just last week, Daniel Biss, who is running for governor as a Democrat in Illinois, was forced to replace his running mate after his candidate for lieutenant governor refused to back down from supporting the pro-Palestinian cause.