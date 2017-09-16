True Pundit

Judge May Keep Sheriff Joe Conviction Despite Trump Pardon

Posted on
A U.S. district judge may refuse to rescind Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s conviction for ignoring a court order, despite President Donald Trump’s pardon, according to a Thursday filing.

President Trump pardoned Arpaio Aug. 25, but U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton said the federal government would need to convince her to drop Arpaio’s conviction. According to Nixon v. United States, a presidential pardon only voids punishment for a crime — it does not necessarily rescind a conviction, the Washington Post reported. If federal attorneys fail to convince her, Bolton said she will simply drop the criminal case against Arpaio but let his conviction stand.

Arpaio was convicted in July of criminal contempt for defying a federal court order to stop detaining individuals suspected of being in the country illegally. The former Arizona sheriff is known for his tough-on-crime stance, and he supported Trump during the presidential campaign. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Judge Bolton says if she is not convinced she will drop the Case but keep Charges ???? Hey judge is you Dismiss a Criminal Case then Charges being Attached to the said Case are also Dismissed !! This is a Violation Of Sheriff Joe’s Civil Rights if Charges Stand and a Clear Abuse of Powers of a Judge and you should be Reported to The Bar Association and Lose your Law License and face Criminal Charges along with facing One Hell of a Law Suit !!!

  • fb274

    Impeach the Judge——-that should do the trick!

  • RoseCShade

  • DaisyWRambo

