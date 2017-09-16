Former Trump Campaign Adviser Identified In Dossier Sues Yahoo! News

Carter Page, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, filed a defamation lawsuit against the parent company of Yahoo! News and The Huffington Post on Thursday over articles published alleging collusion with the Kremlin last year.

The focus of the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York against Yahoo’s parent, Oath Inc., is a Sept. 23, 2016, article published by veteran political reporter Michael Isikoff.

The core allegations in the article appear to have been provided to Isikoff by Christopher Steele, the former British spy who authored the now-infamous Trump dossier.

The article, entitled "U.S. Intel Officials Probe Ties Between Trump Adviser and Kremlin," stated that U.S. intelligence officials were "seeking to determine whether an American businessman identified by Donald Trump as one of his foreign policy advisers has opened up private communications with senior Russian officials."