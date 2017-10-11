True Pundit

Anti-Gun Nut Chelsea Handler to Shooting Victim Rep. Scalise: ‘F**k You, A**Hole’ (VIDEO)

The October 6 episode of Netflix’s Chelsea, titled “Hart of the Matter,” included a segment devoted to the extreme liberal rhetoric associated with the anti-gun crowd. The guests were Igor Volsky, Director of Guns Down and co-host of a podcast, and Kris Brown, co-president of The Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence. As expected, the scapegoats were Republicans and the gun lobby, specifically the NRA.

Beginning the segment with the newly popular response from the left – “thoughts and prayers are not enough” – Igor Volsky praised the knee-jerk responses of Hillary Clinton and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) in the media. Republicans and the NRA are “really complicit in the murder that happened in Vegas, in the everyday gun violence we see in this country, that we can no longer kind of put away into some box, we’ll return to this later. We have to act now, and we have to act in a way to make sure we have fewer guns in America.” There it is. Just take away guns and life is perfect, right? – READ MORE