WATCH: Jake Tapper uses Harvey Weinstein scandal to bash Trump and Sean Hannity

In a scathing statement on his show Tuesday Jake Tapper used the Harvey Weinstein scandal to bash defenders of President Trump like Fox News’ Sean Hannity for their hypocrisy on the issue of sexual harassment allegations.

“Now we have counted at least eleven women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment or sexual assault on the record,” Tapper began.

“Jessica Drake said in a press conference that Mr. Trump reportedly grabbed her,” he explained, “kissed her without consent and offered her money to have sex with him. Summer Zervos a contestant on ‘The Apprentice’ accused Mr. Trump of harassing her on multiple occasions including one where he reportedly thrust his genitals at her. Jessica Leeds told the New York Times that during a flight in the 1980s he sat next to her, lifted the armrest and began to grab her breasts and put his hands up her skirt. ‘He was like an octopus, his hands were everywhere!’ she said.” – READ MORE