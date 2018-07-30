Anti-Border Wall Queen Kathy Griffin ‘Built a Wall’ on Her $10M Mansion to Block a Trump-Supporting Neighbor

Phony Hollywood strikes again.

Trump-hating comedienne Kathy Griffin recently admitted that she built a wall at her $10.5 million mansion to shield herself from a neighbor who supported the president after her controversial photo shoot showing her hoisting Donald Trump’s bloody severed head.

Griffin appeared in a video tour of her palatial California estate with Youtube star Shane Dawson earlier this month. At one point during the recording, Griffin admitted that she had been feuding with her neighbor, KB Homes CEO Jeffery Mezger, especially after she debuted her widely panned bloody head photos of the president.

“I have a neighbor on this side, and for some reason, ever since my Trump picture, he stands there and screams ‘Hey you fucking dike, you fucking cunt,’” Griffin said in the video.

“We kind of built, like a little… As Trump would say, we built a wall. I’m not a Trump supporter, but we built a wall,” Kathy Griffin added. READ MORE:

