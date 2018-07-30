WALKING DEAD: Liberals Offer to Kill Themselves for Organ Harvesting to Keep Ruth Bader Ginsburg Alive and on Supreme Court

It’s officially getting insane as Libs offer to kill themselves for organ harvesting to prolong the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Liberal Ginsburg is very old and it seems like a miracle she’s still sitting on the bench. She recently told CNN that she plans to remain for at least 5 more years, presumably to outlast Trump’s presidency and keep him from appointing her replacement.

Liberals, as crazy as they are, are offering up their organs to keep RGB alive long enough for a democratic to get back in the White House.

Judging by the leftist hysterics surrounding Donald Trump, chances are there won’t be another democratic president in most millennials’ life times let alone an ancient artifact like Ginsberg’s.

“I’m now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” said Ginsburg.

Dear Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I will give you every organ I have if it means you stay alive. Please, please stay alive. #JusticeGorsuch — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) April 7, 2017

is there a way to change my organ donor status to “please give Ruth Bader Ginsburg dibs on these?” — Kat Turk (@turkish_gothic) July 30, 2018

Ruth Bader Ginsburg can have one of my kidneys, I’m not using it — Molly (@Molly_Kats) July 30, 2018

# When Ruth Bader Ginsburg is trending and we all have a heart attack. Can someone invent a crowdfunding where we donate years off our lifespan instead of money? Put me down for 2. — Jay Brannan (@jaybrannan) July 30, 2018

I would personally give Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg years off my life so she can live longer — Enrique (@enrikeezy_) July 31, 2018

Saw Ruth Bader Ginsburg trending & I was on my way to the hospital to donate all my organs to keep her alive. Then was relieved to see that she would be here another 5 years. Whew! — Jamie D. (@JammedBus) July 30, 2018

