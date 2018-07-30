True Pundit

WALKING DEAD: Liberals Offer to Kill Themselves for Organ Harvesting to Keep Ruth Bader Ginsburg Alive and on Supreme Court

Posted on by
It’s officially getting insane as Libs offer to kill themselves for organ harvesting to prolong the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Liberal Ginsburg is very old and it seems like a miracle she’s still sitting on the bench. She recently told CNN that she plans to remain for at least 5 more years, presumably to outlast Trump’s presidency and keep him from appointing her replacement.

Liberals, as crazy as they are, are offering up their organs to keep RGB alive long enough for a democratic to get back in the White House.

Judging by the leftist hysterics surrounding Donald Trump, chances are there won’t be another democratic president in most millennials’ life times let alone an ancient artifact like Ginsberg’s.

“I’m now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” said Ginsburg.

downtrend.com

