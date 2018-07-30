Crime Entertainment Security
WARNING GRAPHIC: NYPD Searching For Flaming Jackass Who Torched 7-Eleven Gas Pump & Set Himself on Fire (Video)
“A dramatic fire caught on camera. Police are looking for the man seen in this video, who they say intentionally set this fire at a gas station pump at a 7-Eleven on Staten Island. The station’s sprinklers put out the fire.”
All gas, no brains.
Police now searching for a man who set a gas pump — and himself — on fire.
WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.
— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 31, 2018