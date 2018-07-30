True Pundit

Crime Entertainment Security

WARNING GRAPHIC: NYPD Searching For Flaming Jackass Who Torched 7-Eleven Gas Pump & Set Himself on Fire (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

“A dramatic fire caught on camera. Police are looking for the man seen in this video, who they say intentionally set this fire at a gas station pump at a 7-Eleven on Staten Island. The station’s sprinklers put out the fire.”

All gas, no brains.

Police now searching for a man who set a gas pump — and himself — on fire.

I wonder who he voted for in 2016 presidential election?

What are the odds?

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: