WARNING GRAPHIC: NYPD Searching For Flaming Jackass Who Torched 7-Eleven Gas Pump & Set Himself on Fire (Video)

“A dramatic fire caught on camera. Police are looking for the man seen in this video, who they say intentionally set this fire at a gas station pump at a 7-Eleven on Staten Island. The station’s sprinklers put out the fire.”

All gas, no brains.

Police now searching for a man who set a gas pump — and himself — on fire.

I wonder who he voted for in 2016 presidential election?

What are the odds?

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. A dramatic fire caught on camera. Police are looking for the man seen in this video, who they say intentionally set this fire at a gas station pump at a 7-Eleven on Staten Island. The station's sprinklers put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/dFLyPpy9Dx — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 31, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1