Senate Democrats Propose $350 Billion Reparations Measure to ‘Address Systemic Racism’

Senate Democrats are proposing a $350 billion measure designed specifically to “address systemic racism and historic underinvestment in communities of color,” via the Economic Justice Act, which they announced on Thursday.

Democrats view the measure as an “important down-payment to answer the calls to address systemic racism and historic underinvestment in communities of color.”

The act, unveiled on Thursday, effectively acts as a reparations proposal, with Democrats proposing to “immediately” help minority communities with a $135 billion investment in “child care, mental health and primary care, and jobs.” The remaining $215 billion would be used to address inequality in the long term, devoting the investment to “infrastructure, a homeowner down payment tax credit, Medicaid expansion, and more.” The act lists ten initiatives to “reverse decades of underinvestment” in the communities.

Proposals include reducing rent and utilities “to 30% of income for low-income individuals and families and build new low-income rental properties,” and providing “$15,000 per family to expand access to homeownership” for minority families, specifically. – READ MORE

