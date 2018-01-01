Anthem Kneeling Cleveland Browns become 2nd team in NFL history to finish season 0-16

The Cleveland Browns ended its 2017 season Sunday with an embarrassing statistic to its name, becoming just the second team in NFL history to finish 0-16.

Cleveland had a chance late in the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, but quarterback DeShone Kizer’s fourth-down pass to Corey Coleman bounced off Coleman’s hands and fell incomplete.

The Steelers ran out the clock to complete a 28-24 victory.

The Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16.

Many fans of the team seemed to be good sports, taking their “honor” in stride. Thousands of people have pledged on Facebook to attend a “parade” to honor the Browns’ so-called “perfect season.” The shindig was set up before their season ended; it’s unclear if it will actually go on as planned. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *