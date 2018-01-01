Sports
Anthem Kneeling Cleveland Browns become 2nd team in NFL history to finish season 0-16
The Cleveland Browns ended its 2017 season Sunday with an embarrassing statistic to its name, becoming just the second team in NFL history to finish 0-16.
Cleveland had a chance late in the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, but quarterback DeShone Kizer’s fourth-down pass to Corey Coleman bounced off Coleman’s hands and fell incomplete.
The Steelers ran out the clock to complete a 28-24 victory.
The Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16.
Many fans of the team seemed to be good sports, taking their “honor” in stride. Thousands of people have pledged on Facebook to attend a “parade” to honor the Browns’ so-called “perfect season.” The shindig was set up before their season ended; it’s unclear if it will actually go on as planned. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
The Cleveland Browns ended its 2017 season Sunday with an embarrassing statistic to its name, becoming just the second team in NFL history to finish 0-16.