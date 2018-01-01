Report: Iranian government kills at least two protesters, censors social media

Protests continued to roil Iran over the weekend, as the government has reportedly opened fire on anti-government protesters and shut down popular social media platforms in the country.

Other than the announcement that the compulsory hijab would not be enforced in Tehran, the government’s response has mostly been to increase oppression.

Over the weekend, the government shut off access to popular social media platforms Instagram and Telegram, which protesters were using to disseminate footage and pictures of their movement in a country where there is no such thing as a free press.

As the protests escalated over the weekend, the government has also responded with increased brutality. Multiple media outlets have reported that Iranian police appear to have opened fire on a group of protesters in the city of Dorud, apparently killing at least two protesters. While the government has not confirmed these deaths, multiple social media images appeared to show multiple bodies being carried away from the confrontation with police. – READ MORE

