Echelon Insights Data Shows What News Liberals, Conservatives Paid Attention to in 2017

Echelon Insights, a beltway research firm run by two former Republican election consultants, published an in-depth data analysis of the news stories different groups of Americans focused their attentions on in 2017.

Week-by-week, the study reveals which stories were the most talked-about on social media; then according to Echelon’s criteria, they break out the results among three groups: “conservative activists,” “liberal activists,” and “Beltway elites.”

As the data shows, liberal activists, like Americans as a whole, spent the majority of weeks with the “Russia investigation” at the forefront of their minds:

The most talked about story for every week this year, by audience. #TheYearInNews https://t.co/flozxW8KMw pic.twitter.com/62EZMf54T7 — Echelon (@EchelonInsights) December 28, 2017

Conservatives also made “Russia” their most talked-about news topic of the year – although less so – and included discussion of “immigration” and “abortion” in their top ten, in place of “hurricanes” and “tax reform” among their liberal counterparts. – READ MORE

