Giuliani says he would ‘love’ to see Trump declassify Russia docs

Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that he would “love” to see President Trump declassify documents on the Russia investigation “if it could be done properly.”

“As his private lawyer, that is not something I can promptly advise on because that’s really about classification, declassifying — that’s a governmental act, not a private act and he has very good counsel in Emmet Flood and now Pat Cipollone,” Giuliani told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton during an interview on “Rising.”

“But my own opinion is I’d love to see them, of course they’d have to be revealed properly,” he continued.

Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team earlier this year to manage the White House response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, didn’t specify how the documents should be released to the public.

Giuliani said the Justice Department tends to generally overclassify material.

“No question,” Giuliani said. “When you look at classification, which I used to do at the Justice Department, that “C” — confidential — is put next to everything and that can be ratcheted up into classified,” he continued. – READ MORE