Rand Paul: We Need to Investigate ‘Obama Officials Colluding to Try to Prevent Trump from Being President’ (VIDEO)

“But then you also have the Department of Justice where you have a high-ranking official whose wife works for the group doing opposition research on Trump being paid for by the Democrat National Committee, that sounds like a lot of high-ranking people colluding to try to prevent Donald Trump from being president. You know, we’ve had this investigation about Russian collusion, maybe we need an investigation about high-ranking Obama officials colluding to try to prevent Trump from being president. That’s more serious than even Watergate.”

‘That’s more serious than even Watergate’
