Rand Paul: We Need to Investigate ‘Obama Officials Colluding to Try to Prevent Trump from Being President’ (VIDEO)

Time to investigate high ranking Obama government officials who might have colluded to prevent the election of @realDonaldTrump! This could be WORSE than Watergate! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 21, 2017

“But then you also have the Department of Justice where you have a high-ranking official whose wife works for the group doing opposition research on Trump being paid for by the Democrat National Committee, that sounds like a lot of high-ranking people colluding to try to prevent Donald Trump from being president. You know, we’ve had this investigation about Russian collusion, maybe we need an investigation about high-ranking Obama officials colluding to try to prevent Trump from being president. That’s more serious than even Watergate.”

