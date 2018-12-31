Another migrant caravan with 15,000 will depart Honduras next month. Here’s everything you need to know.

Another migrant caravan — this time with an estimated 15,000 travelers — is preparing to depart Honduras next month, immigration activists say.

As thousands of migrants who left Central America in October remain stranded at the U.S.-Mexico border while the government processes their asylum applications, another 15,000 migrants are scheduled to leave Honduras on Jan. 15.

“They say they are even bigger and stronger than the last caravan,” Irma Garrido, an immigration activist, told the Los Angeles Times.

The caravan is expected to grow as it makes its way north through El Salvador and Guatemala. And like previous groups, the caravan will share its travel progress on social media.

However, unlike previous caravans, the majority of travelers are expected to stop in Mexico to find work. Many plan to find work in new programs announced by recently inaugurated Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. According to Mexico News Daily, López Obrador has pledged to grant work visas to Central Americans searching for work in Mexico. – READ MORE