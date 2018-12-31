Giuliani rips Mueller: ‘It’s time to put up or shut up’

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is seeking to put pressure on special counsel Robert Mueller to submit his report on whether the investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia has found collusion, saying Mueller should “put up or shut up.”

In an interview with New York radio host John Catsimatidis airing Sunday, Giuliani claimed that Mueller’s team has known since “May or June” that there is no evidence to support the allegation that members of Trump’s campaign knowingly worked with Russians during the 2016 election.

“It should have been wrapped up probably in May or June. That’s when they figured out they had no evidence of collusion,” Giuliani asserted, adding, “Collusion is not a crime, by the way.”

“You have to show a conspiracy to hack [the Democratic National Committee],” he added. “They don’t have any evidence of that — which is the reason they don’t submit a report, because they are embarrassed.”

"So, I am challenging them: It's time to put up or shut up. It's time for them to submit a report," Giuliani said. "They don't have, as we would say in New York, a damn thing."