Top Dem Jeffries Defends Sanctuary Policies in Wake of Officer Death (VIDEO)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) on Sunday defended sanctuary policies that a California county sheriff blames for the death of an officer.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Jeffries was asked about Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson’s indictment of California’s expansive sanctuary laws that prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with immigration authorities. Christianson said slain officer Ronil Singh would be alive today if California didn’t let go of arrested illegal immigrants, such as suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga.

Jeffries argued sanctuary laws actually help law enforcement, contrary to Christianson’s judgment. – READ MORE