Another Migrant Caravan Is Heading For The U.S. Border

Thousands of Honduran migrants are heading to the U.S. as boundaries between countries in Central America have been reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported Friday that around 2,000 Honduran migrants had entered Guatemala as part of a caravan heading for the U.S. border. Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said he would detain the migrants and send them back to Honduras, calling the caravan a health threat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The order has been given to detain all those who entered illegally, and return them to the border of their country,” Giammattei said, according to the AP. “We will not allow any foreigner who has used illegal means to enter the country, to think that they have the right to come and infect us and put us at serious risk.”

The migrants were supposed to be registered as they crossed into Guatemala, but the caravan pushed their way past the limited number of Guatemalan police and soldiers and entered the country. The AP reported that a 15-year-old who traveled with his three friends and neighbors was looking to live the “American dream” and hoping to support his 6-month-old son who was back in Honduras. – READ MORE

