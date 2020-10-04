Trump campaign keeping at ‘full speed’ with ‘Operation MAGA’ as Trump fights COVID-19

The Trump campaign is keeping at “full speed” as President Trump fights the novel coronavirus, with a new “Operation MAGA” that includes events featuring Vice President Pence and members of the Trump family in key battleground states across the country, Fox News has learned.

The new operation comes after the president tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, is working remotely, but is not slowing down, according to a senior campaign official.

“Bill is working remotely, but absolutely remains in total control of the campaign,” the official told Fox News, adding that Stepien’s longtime ally, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, remains at campaign headquarters.

The official told Fox News that early Saturday morning, Stepien, Clark and senior adviser Jason Miller held a call with campaign communications, operations and political teams to describe the launch of “Operation MAGA” and get the teams working on the new initiative and to “rally everybody for the last 30 days” of the campaign.

The official said Stepien was planning to host two other conference calls Saturday afternoon – one with the entire campaign staff, and the other with grassroots leaders from across the country. The official told Fox News that the vice president is expected to participate in one of the calls. – READ MORE

