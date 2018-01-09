Another Lefty San Fran Judge blocks Trump admin from ending DACA program

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to shut-down the Obama-era program that provides quasi-legal status and work permits to foreigners who entered the U.S. illegally as children.

In a ruling Tuesday evening, San Francisco-based U.S. District Court judge William Alsup ordered the administration to resume accepting renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Alsup said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ conclusion that the program was illegal appeared to be “based on a flawed legal premise.”

