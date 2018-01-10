FAKE NEWS: Google Targets Conservative Sites With Left-Wing Fact Checks, Immunizes Left-Wing Sites

On Tuesday, The Daily Caller reported that Google had begun to target conservative media sites. Their preferred method: by showing fact-checks of those sites by particular left-wing media fact-checking sites like FactCheck.org, Politifact, and Climate Feedback. Such fact-checks were not provided for major left-wing media sites.

Only sites like Daily Caller, Daily Wire, The Federalist and Breitbart News are targeted; ThinkProgress, Slate, The Huffington Post, and similar avatars of left-wing viewpoint are only granted a “Topics they write about” category.

Suffice it to say that the use of left-wing fact-checkers as truth police is a massive step in favor of media bias, not against it. As Aaron Bandler of Daily Wire has written:

The problem is that these fact-checkers — PolitiFact, FactCheck.org, Snopes, Associated Press and ABC News — are all slanted to the left and have a bad habit of inserting their progressive opinions into “fact-checks” instead of simply being objective. – READ MORE

Former Google engineer James Damore has sued the tech giant, alleging that Google discriminates against conservatives, whites, and males in an effort to increase diversity at the company — and that employees who identify as conservative, white, or male, are made to feel inferior.

Damore was fired from Google after a memo he authored on the subject of male versus female engineers, went viral. In the memo, Damore argued that intrinsic differences between the male and female mind left men more able to handle the technical requirements of software engineering.

The opinion was, of course, controversial. But rather than engaging in dialogue about the science behind Damore’s theory, Google caved to crowd pressure and dismissed Damore who, subsequently, became a vocal critic of gender equality policies inside Silicon Valley.

Now, Damore says, he wants Google to pay for encouraging discrimination within its ranks.

In a lawsuit filed in California on Monday, Damore alleges that “employees who expressed views deviating from the majority view at Google on political subjects raised in the workplace and relevant to Google’s employment policies and its business, such as ‘diversity’ hiring policies, ‘bias sensitivity,’ or ‘social justice,’ were/are singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google, in violation of their legal rights.” – READ MORE

