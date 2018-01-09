True Pundit

Dem Zombies in Congress Get Marching Orders from Hollywood; Promote Wearing Black Dresses to Trump’s State of Union Address

Four hours later — after the above Tweet — it’s announced:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said she and other female House members are inviting lawmakers — both male and female — to wear black to President Trump’s State of the Union address later this month in solidarity with the anti-sexual harassment “Me Too” and “Times Up” movements.

Speier told NBC News that support for the move was high in the Democratic Working Women’s Group.

She added that the group was encouraging lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to wear black to the event.

“This is a culture change that is sweeping the country, and Congress is embracing it,” Speier said.

