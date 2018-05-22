Another ‘informant’ attempted to infiltrate Trump campaign under Obama, campaign aide says

At least one additional government “informant” attempted to infiltrate the Trump campaign under President Barack Obama, former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo revealed exclusively on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night.

“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact,” Caputo told host Laura Ingraham. “This informant, this person that they tried to plant into the campaign — and even into the administration, if you believe Axios — he’s not the only person who came at the campaign. And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign.

“I know because they came at me,” Caputo added. “And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”

Axios has reported that the suspected FBI informant in the Trump campaign was recommended for a senior post in the Trump administration.

“When we finally find out the truth about this, Director Clapper and the rest of them will be wearing some orange suits,” Caputo told Ingraham, referring to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. – READ MORE

