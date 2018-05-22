Trump Advisor Eric Bolling Attacks AG: ‘Has anyone seen Jeff Sessions?’

Has anyone seen Jeff Sessions? Has he been rendered incapacitated? Has he been devoured by the Swamp?

Asking because a real AG would have stepped in and shut down this circus by now.

Worried about him… poor guy. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) May 22, 2018

Bolling’s direct shot at Sessions is the latest in a series of attacks from close presidential advisors in the media directed at the attorney general. The anger of these advisors centers on Sessions’ original recusal from the investigation of the 2016 presidential election and his unwillingness to curb or assist conservative lawmaker’s efforts to shed more light on the probe. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1