Trump Advisor Eric Bolling Attacks AG: ‘Has anyone seen Jeff Sessions?’

Posted on by
Bolling’s direct shot at Sessions is the latest in a series of attacks from close presidential advisors in the media directed at the attorney general. The anger of these advisors centers on Sessions’ original recusal from the investigation of the 2016 presidential election and his unwillingness to curb or assist conservative lawmaker’s efforts to shed more light on the probe. – READ MORE

